Every woman must read Proverb 31 – Anglican Bishop

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has said every woman, who wants to be a mother and wife, must read Proverbs chapter 31 of the Bible to sharpen their attitude.

He said the chapter gave the full description of the role of the wife as a mother, which urged women to be good wives and mothers.



He said this as part of his sermon during church service in Tamale on the theme: “The Family”.



Right Reverend Tong said despite the importance of the distinct roles of members of the family, the woman was the caregiver to her husband and children, and therefore needed to be abreast with responsibilities as the manager of the home.

He said “A home is a house without a good manager and a home without a good manager is just a house. That is why in proverbs, we find that the respect given the husband by the community is as a result of the woman’s role and not what the man has done.”



He admonished men to love their wives as themselves, adding men must love as Christ loved the church.



He said “The love of Christ for the church made Him to sacrifice Himself for humanity. Husbands are therefore called to make a sacrifice for their wives and the family, because he says the husband is head of the family as Christ is head of the church.”