Everybody is on a looting spree, Ghana now a corruption hub under Akufo-Addo – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed worry over the management of Ghana by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He is of the view that Ghana is now a free-for-all country where there are no elders to ensure that checks are done.



Ablakwa, known for his investigations into government scandals indicated that everyone in government has been left to steal from the country.



For a government that promised the people of Ghana to fight corruption, Okudzeto Ablakwa is worried that the administration has been embroiled in several corrupt deals.

“What is happening now under this Akufo-Addo, Bawumia regime is like a free-for-all. There is no elder in the room. Everybody is on a looting spree, it is as though a looting brigade has descended upon this nation. 87% of the road contracts that they awarded were single-sourced, not competitive. Not me saying, the Auditor General of Ghana,” he said.



On issues bothering the National Cathedral which he has been investigating for some time now, he indicated that a future government needs to set up a commission of enquiry on the monies spent on the project.