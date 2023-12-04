Everyday People: It's double torture to find yourself in hell after living as a Ghanaian – Deliveryman laments

It is very common in Ghana to find university graduates engaging in menial jobs for survival. But is that something they are always willing to stick to or do they desire more and better?

The story of Emmanuel, a deliveryman in Accra gives us more insight into the lives of such persons, as we explore it in this week’s episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV



With a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Engineering from Accra Technical University, Emmanuel hoped to secure a well-paying job after school, but that has not been the case.



In his description of the current state of the country, he said people are living in unbearable conditions, hence, it would be double torture should any Ghanaian land in Hell in the afterlife.



“If you are in Africa and you go to Hell, it means double Hell. If you are in Africa, especially Ghana, and you go to Hell, it is double Hell because you have already experienced bad leadership,” he explained to GhanaWeb TV’s Abigail Johnson Boakye.



