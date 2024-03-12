Everyday People: Meet the grandson of legendary Apostle Kwadwo Safo who cleans gutters

His mission is to promote a Clean, Green Environment (CGEn) through patriotism, selflessness and volunteerism in Ghana, a motivation he says comes from a statement from Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Heneba Kwadwo Safo, Founder of Buzstopboys, and a graduate from Ghana’s premier university, University of Ghana, has opened up on why he has taken up the mantle to foster a sense of cleanliness in Ghana.



Inspired by the teachings and values of his grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, together with his group, emphasize the importance of maintaining a clean environment.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People programme, he said that, “First of all, I will say a big thank you to my grandfather who happens to be Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Growing up as a child, he had a popular saying that says ‘Service to Mankind is Service to God.’ This is something I grew up hearing all the time, and on top of that, he used to say for every nation to take its feet, and to be on its right path, citizens must be ready to do something, not for their benefit, but to benefit the nation at large.”



In order to make true these statements from Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the group Buzstopboys was founded, according to Heneba.



Currently located in Greater Accra, Heneba Kwadwo Safo says their aim is a commitment to confront a pressing issue faced by many Ghanaians, specifically in the environment.



The Buzstopboys founder also maintains that his initiative is not a political agenda, which he believes creates so much division among Ghanaians.

“… because in the end, this is not politics. I personally believe politics in the end creates so much division among us,” he told GhanaWeb’s Victoria Kyei Baffour.



To sustain this initiative, Heneba called for more education through the use of graphics that will send out a message about the environment to the youth.



Watch the full interview with Heneba Kwadwo Safo below:







