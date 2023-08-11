Everyday People: Meet the second-hand clothes vendor who dreamed of becoming an auto-electrician

Michael Nkebi, just like every child, had a dream and desired to become an auto-electrician but due to life’s tides and circumstances, he ended up in the sale of second-hand clothes (thrift clothes).

This week on Everyday People, Abigail Johnson Boakye interacts with Michael Nkebi who takes us through his life.



Mr. Nkebi shared that he’s been selling second-hand clothes for 15 years and makes an acceptable amount of money daily.



Apart from income generation, Michael is almost done with a house for his family and looking forward to acquiring a shop for his business.



He also shared that he does not regret missing out on his dream because his second-hand clothing business has catered to his needs and those of his family over the years.

Watch the full video of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











JAB/DAG