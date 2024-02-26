Everyday People: Sarkodie is my mentor, he inspires me a lot – Car decorator

In one way or the other, we all have people we call mentors who inspire or encourage us to work harder or to do well in the fields we find ourselves in.

William Opoku Agyemang, a car decorator in Accra’s story is no different as he gets his motivation from Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.



During his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People programme, William said Sarkodie was his inspiration from when he decided to pursue singing as a career.



“Since day one, I have always loved Sarkodie. He’s my mentor… he inspires me. I mention his name in every song I do,” he told Victoria Kyei Baffour, the program host.



William added that although he currently has no sponsorship for his music career, he has people who often throw their weight behind him, encouraging him to surge forward in his music.

He also said he is ready to go back to school should anybody give him a helping hand.



Watch William’s interview with Victoria Kyei Baffour here:







VKB/AE