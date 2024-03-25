Everyday People: Second-hand clothing vendor shares why he won’t quit selling for a monthly-paid job

Many Ghanaians, especially the youth have developed an interest in setting up their own business instead of getting employed to work in an office space or other related monthly paid jobs.

The March 25 episode of GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People tells the story of James, who sells second-hand clothing.



Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Eugenia Diabah, James revealed he dropped out of school to sell second-hand clothes when he realised his friend was earning enough money from the same business.



“I had a friend who used to sell second-hand clothes. I followed him to the market one day and when I realised he was making good money, I quit school and also got involved in it,” he said.



He said the money he gets from selling is good and he wouldn’t quit his job to work for someone who would pay him a meagre salary.



“I am not interested in monthly paid jobs because of the salary. I have children and I spend more than GH¢100.00 every day so if you give me GH¢2,000 and GH¢2,500, it still won’t be enough. This business is not all that good but at least, I earn enough to take care of the family.



“I’m really good at doing business and I get offers from people who want me to work for them but the money they want to give me after the month is not enough so I would rather stick to doing my own business than working for someone,” James told the reporter.

According to James, his business requires a lot of time and energy, and he would only consider switching to a different venture if the salary offered to him is good.



