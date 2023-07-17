1
Menu
News

Everyday People: Story of a young jeans seller who nurses dreams of becoming a military officer someday

Video Archive
Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week on Everyday People, Abigail Johnson Boakye interacts with a second-hand jeans vendor who takes us through his life.

Joseph Mensah shared that it was his dream to become a military officer but due to life’s unforeseen circumstances, he’s been selling ladies’ jeans for 7 years.

Joseph, in this episode of Everyday People, also revealed that he approached the sale of jeans with a bitter heart when he arrived in Accra in 2016 because of his dislike for the business but has grown to be comfortable with it since it provides him with quite a good amount of income.

Apart from income generation, Joseph has also acquired land and is making plans to build a house with proceeds from his jeans business.

Just as every growing child had a dream, Joseph Mensah has not forgotten his dream and is willing to go back to school to chart the course of a military officer.

“I will go back to school when I get the chance to. I still want to become a soldier so, I will not allow any opportunity to pass me by,” he said.

Watch the full interview below to find out more:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court