Everyday People: Story of a young jeans seller who nurses dreams of becoming a military officer someday

This week on Everyday People, Abigail Johnson Boakye interacts with a second-hand jeans vendor who takes us through his life.

Joseph Mensah shared that it was his dream to become a military officer but due to life’s unforeseen circumstances, he’s been selling ladies’ jeans for 7 years.



Joseph, in this episode of Everyday People, also revealed that he approached the sale of jeans with a bitter heart when he arrived in Accra in 2016 because of his dislike for the business but has grown to be comfortable with it since it provides him with quite a good amount of income.



Apart from income generation, Joseph has also acquired land and is making plans to build a house with proceeds from his jeans business.



Just as every growing child had a dream, Joseph Mensah has not forgotten his dream and is willing to go back to school to chart the course of a military officer.

“I will go back to school when I get the chance to. I still want to become a soldier so, I will not allow any opportunity to pass me by,” he said.



Watch the full interview below to find out more:







