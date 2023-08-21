Everyday People: The future of this shoemaker's children is more important to him than having a roof over his head

Owusu Ansah says he's been a cobbler for the past 17 years

In his turn on this episode of Everyday People, this cobbler, or as many Ghanaians call them, shoemaker, tells us how he toils daily to ensure his children stay in school.

Speaking with GhanaWeb reporter, Abigail Johnson Boakye, Owusu Ansah says he’s been sleeping on the streets of Accra for over 14 years just to make ends meet for his family.



To him, he prefers his children to have the best education than to build or rent a room. He says he would like to see his children become important people in the world.



“I want my children to be better than me. I want my son to be like Kofi Annan in future. I want my son to be like Rawlings, Clinton, and George Bush. I have challenged myself to build something better for my children so that when I’m dead, my children will not suffer.”



Mr Owusu Ansah also tells Abigail, how a place he got in Accra, precisely Dzorwulu, was demolished for the construction of a police station some years ago which led him to mount a tent in front of people’s shops at night to sleep.



“In Dzorwulu, I came to stay in a place called Bayere Junction but we were sacked from that place because they said they were going to build a police station. They destroyed all our kiosks; so, we now mount tents in front of Alhaji’s shops before we sleep then in the mornings, we go for hawking."

He also adds that on days business is good, he makes about GH¢50.



Mr Owusu Ansah has six children and they all live in Bekwai in the Ashanti region with his wife.



