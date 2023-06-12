0
Menu
News

#Everyday People: This coconut seller believes the job he does is better than working for the government

Video Archive
Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

His story is one that is quite disturbing, discouraging and emotional.

This episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV captures the story of Isaac Atta, a coconut seller who’s been on the job for over 16 years.

He tells Victoria Kyei Baffour that he never wanted to be a coconut seller but due to unforeseen circumstances, he had to venture into the business.

“Selling coconut is not my talent but life didn’t go as expected. I couldn’t also sit without doing anything; I needed to look for something to do and that’s the reason I started selling coconut.

According to Mr. Atta, there have been times when people despised the kind of work he does but he tells the reporter that he prefers what he’s doing to working for the government.

He said “People say that a lot; that this is not work for me to do but I know that this work is better for me than working for government.

Mr Atta also said that he’s been able to build his own house and put his children in school out of the same coconut selling.

Watch Isaac Atta share his life as a coconut seller on Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Pressure mounts on NDC, Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate – Report
There was illegal activities in Akufo-Addo's Kyebi garden - Frimpong-Boateng insists
Why Akufo-Addo was infuriated on Green Ghana Day
Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge - Ken Agyapong
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP