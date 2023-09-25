Everyday People: This female barber from Benin has been working in Ghana for 10 years but is homeless

The saying that ‘what men can do; women can do better’ comes to play in the story of this young Ghanaian-based Beninois called Peace.

In this episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV, Peace, who hails from Benin, tells us about how as a woman dominating the men-related field is able to hustle to make something for herself.



According to her, although she’s been a barber for the past 10 years, she cannot boast of a place she can call her own.



She says when she closes from work, she has to look for a place around her barbering shop and pass the night.



"I don't have a room of my own. When we close from the job, I just find somewhere around and sleep because I am a hustler and this is not my country as well," she said.



Narrating her ordeal to GhanaWeb’s Victoria Kyei Baffour, she disclosed how thieves stole some of her working tools as well as clothes when she was allowed to sleep in the shop where she currently works.

Peace also wishes to acquire a barbering shop in her name, as she believes that would give her a better life.



Watch Peace's interview with Victoria Kyei Baffour on GhanaWeb TV here







