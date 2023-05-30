0
'Everyday People' set to air on GhanaWeb TV

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV is making an addition to its list of interesting programmes.

They are the people we term the real hustlers.

From the street hawker to the shoeshine boy down to the carpenter, the mason, the waakye, the roasted plantain seller, and many others.

Everyday People gives the platform to these hustlers to share the story of how they are surviving on what many consider menial jobs, and unimportant in society.

These people talk about their struggles, their pains as well as their motivation.

Their story might make you cry or laugh but one thing is for sure, their hustle is real.

Everyday People airs on GhanaWeb TV from Monday, June 5, 2023.

Watch a preview of Everyday People here:

