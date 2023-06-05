1
#EverydayPeople: Meet the carpenter whose skill of 15 years has got him a plot of land, seen his children through school

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is not easy to start a business and be consistent for 15 years. Well, with Mr. Yaw, it is very possible.

In this episode of Everyday People, on GhanaWeb TV, Victoria Kyei Baffour speaks to Yaw, a carpenter who has been doing the job for the last 15 years.

Yaw’s ambition was to be a teacher someday in future after school but he tells GhanaWeb TV that due to financial struggles with his parents, he could not achieve that aim shattering his dream of becoming a teacher.

“My aim was to do something that will help me in life after school. I wanted to be a teacher but due to financial struggles, I couldn’t complete the school.”

He further tells us how he’s been able to get a plot of land from his carpentry work and as well catered for his 3 kids who are all in school.

“I have a wife with 3 kids. The first child is in senior high school whiles the second is also in JHS with the last child in class 3,” he added.

Watch Yaw share his life as a carpenter on Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:

