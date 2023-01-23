Everyone expected Akufo-Addo to be a better president than Kufuor - Dr Kobby Mensah

Former president Kufour, President Akufo-Addo and Kobby Mensah Lecturer

Dr Kobby Mensah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana and a political communication expert, has ranked the Akufo-Addo-led administration as the worst in history.

According to the lecturer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s legacy as president is disastrous.



He likened Nana Addo's government to that of former President John Agyekum Kufour, arguing that before Nana Addo was elected, Many Ghanaians believed that he would be a better leader than the latter.



“Before Nana Addo came, I think within the NPP, most people to be honest with you a lot of people with all due respect, didn’t even think that president Kufour was better than Nana Addo. For a lot of people within the NPP,” he said.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Kobby Mensah added that due to Ghanaians' high hopes for President Akufo-Addo, they held the opinion that Kufuor’s administration was paving the path for him to engage in a significant economic upturn.



“It was as if president Kufuor was John the Baptist and Nana Addo was Jesus Christ. That he was coming to prepare the way for Nana Addo’s government. So, the majority of people in NPP were actually expecting Nana Addo’s presidency more than they expected Kufour’s presidency. And they did not give the due to president Kufour until Nana Addo came to power. So, the question is where is the legacy?

He concluded by saying that Nana Addo's administration is an abject failure and there is no way for future generations to compare its accomplishments to that of the previous presidents.



“...in history or some years to come, we’re going to refer to president Kufour’s NPP and Nana Addo’s NPP. I don’t think you can actually compare the two. So, the cost again is that the legacy that Nana Addo is going to leave, I think that is going to be very disastrous.







AM/KPE