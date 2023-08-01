Everyone has been advised to remain calm, trust in the police - Family of murdered man at Asawase

Some family members of the late Sarawudeen Shila

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Family members of the 30 year old Sarawudeen Shila who was allegedly beaten to death by the police at Asawase in Kumasi have spoken.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview, the family disclosed that they remain calm to wait on the Ghana police to deliver justice for them, as they have been assured by the police leadership in the Ashanti Region.



Abdulai Aziz, the deceased's elder brother and spokesperson for the family, speaking to this reporter revealed that the Ashanti regional police commander among other district commanders have visited the family at Asawase to give them assurance that thorough investigations were going to be conducted to ensure that anyone or any police officer who may be found guilty in the case is brought to book.



Their statement follows the recent death of a 30 year old man that occurred at Asawase following an alleged brutality by the police on him. This, according to the report occurerd after the police had allegedly gone for an operation to manhunt for some stubborn guys at 'Goro area' which is a suburb of Asawase.



The report further revealed that most of these targeted vagabonds after sensing danger, took to their heels. Luck however eluded the Late Sarawudeen who was allegedly passing by.



"He was not part and in fact, he had no idea of what was going on. But the police wrongly accused him of being part", an eyewitness earlier told GhanaWeb.

According to the reports, the boy subsequently collapsed after the police had allegedly brutalised him. "hey left him on the ground after observing that he had been unconscious.



According the source, he was subsequently taken to the Manhyia hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Though the police are yet to comment on the issue, some eyewitnesses who spoke to this reporter described the incident as very unfortunate.



Angered by the incident, a mob of youth from Asawase allegedly went to the Asawase police station to report the issue where the police told them they should go to the airport roundabout since that's the place the alleged police operatives came from.



"The police advised them to go to the Airport Roundabout police station to report the issue since that is the place where the men came from. The boys however insisted and this led to the vandalism of the police car, metre board, windows, some chairs and tables at the reception", one of the angry youth said.



Aziz, who commented on the developing incidents said it was very unfortunate that all these have happened, but the Asawase youth took the action out of anger. Describing his brother as an innocent person who was rather mistaken for other people's offence by the police, Aziz said the family was of much conviction that the truth will surely come out.