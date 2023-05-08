2
Menu
News

'Everyone has his supporters, let's support each other after the primaries' - John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama In Bono East NDC John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Preparations for the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), enters the home stretch this week.

The vote is slated for May 13, 2023 with the presidential primary being the main focus for most analysts.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated calls for unity among the rank and file ahead of the process.

“Everyone has his supporters, there’s no point saying this person supported the winning team, so we will stay aside. All of us are NDC, let’s support each other after the primaries,” Mr. Mahama advised in his continued engagement with supporters at Bimbilla in the Northern Region.

Mahama is seeking to be re-elected to lead the NDC into the fourth straight election after winning in 2012 and losing in 2016 and 2020.

John Mahama will face competition in the primary from former finance minister Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi mayor Kojo Bonsu.

Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: