Everything happening shows NPP is not serious about breaking the 8 – Adum Bawuah

Kofi Adum Bawuah, former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP

Kofi Adum Bawuah, a former Ashanti Regional Chairman aspirant of the New Patriotic Party has said that current events in the ruling party runs contrary to their objective of winning the 2024 general election.

Speaking in an interview on Top FM’s Final Point programme hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang, the former regional chairman hopeful, among other things, raised concerns over how affairs of the party including the national campaign is being run.



“Everything happening shows we are not serious. If you are serious about breaking the 8, this is not the character you practice after primaries...



“15 out of 40 people in the campaign team that has been set up are from the same region. How come?... They are from the Eastern Region and we are not afraid to call that out... it is people that are used for a campaign and everyone counts. Even the president has only one vote. You need regional balance, constituency balance,” he said.



The NPP has set an ambitious target of becoming the first political party to retain power beyond 8 years.



The party has elected Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

The December 7, presidential contest is expected to be between the vice president and former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the lead contenders.



GA/MA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



