Everything that goes wrong in Ghana is blamed on Coronavirus – Baako

• According to reports, Ghana's economy has been ravished by the COVID-19 pandemic

• Kweku Baako Jnr seems unsatisfied with the excuses by some government officials who have blamed the delay in projects on the impact of COVID-19



• He has said that the country was already faced with a myriad of challenges before the onset of COVID-19



The editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr, has expressed worry over how 'the impact of COVID' is being used by government as an excuse for the slow pace of development in Ghana.



According to him, every little mishap or failure to execute a project is currently being blamed on COVID-19.



Mr Baako noted that the impact of covid has become the "ultimate excuse used by authorities" who fail to execute a role "all in the name of Ghana not being in normal times".

“In Africa as a whole and not just Ghana, everything that goes wrong is blamed on covid. We blame all the mishappenings on covid. If covid had serial callers and communication directors I don’t think it would have suffered like this,” he said.



Baako who spoke in an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” programme monitored by GhanaWeb indicated that there was a cry for the establishment of schools, hospitals and other social amenities long before Covid was recorded in Ghana and therefore the pandemic shouldn't be the cause of the nation's underdevelopment.



“Explain to me what we weren’t experiencing in our country Ghana before the onset of covid. Our inability to build schools, that have led to children under trees existed before covid. Increment of petrol existed before covid, the yearly increment of VAT existed before covid found its way into the country," he noted.



