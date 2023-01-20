Everything you need to know about the upcoming NDC elections

NDC flag | File photo

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is actively gearing up for a busy 2023 ahead of crucial 2024 General Elections as they look to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It will be the first major test for the newly-elected batch of executives led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who until December 2022 had served for 17 years as the party’s General Secretary.



Asiedu Nketiah, along with his successor Fifi Fiavi Kwetey and members of the National Executive body are gunning for early victory by way of leading the NDC into the Jubilee House after eight years in opposition.



The party on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 released detailed guidelines on how its presidential and parliamentary primaries will be conducted later this year.



GhanaWeb looks at the major highlights contained in both processes.



Major modalities for the presidential primary



Date and venues:



The election of the Presidential Candidate shall be held on Saturday, 13th May, 2023 at Voting Centers in all 276 Constituencies of the NDC which includes the SALL/Guan catchment area.



The National Headquarters of the NDC shall constitute an additional voting center for all delegates from external branches of the party.

Nomination process and completing forms:



Nominations shall be opened between 22nd and 24th March, 2023



A candidate must be proposed by a party member in good standing and endorsed by five others in each constituency in each region across the country.



Candidates shall be subjected to a vetting process which is expected to take place at the party Headquarters on a specified date.



Cost of forms and submission:



Nomination forms shall be made available in the office of the General Secretary for purchase at a non-refundable fee of Thirty thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh¢30,000.00) paid by bankers’ draft.



The completed forms (Nomination and endorsement forms) are to be returned to the General Secretary of the Party with evidence of the payment of a non-refundable filing fee of Five hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh¢500,000.00) via bankers’ draft.



Female candidates and Persons with Disabilities shall pay fifty percent (50%) of the filing fees

Election Day:



The presidential primary will take place concurrently with the parliamentary primary with the party’s national headquarters serving as the collation center.



A candidate will require 50% plus one to win a first-round victory.



Major modalities for the parliamentary primary



Date and place:



It shall be held on same day as the presidential primary (May 13, 2023). The election shall be held at a venue within the Constituency as determined by the Constituency Executive Committee in consultation with the Regional Executive Committee (REC) of the respective region.



Nomination forms



Forms shall be made available online for download on www.ghanandc.com and a non-refundable fee of Five thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh¢5,000.00) paid online via the stipulated momo or bank card.

The completed forms (nomination and endorsement) shall be completed and submiited to the Elections Directorate of the constituency after the payment of a non-refundable filing fee of Forty thousand Ghana cedis (Gh¢40,000.00) via Bank Card on www.ghanandc.com.



Completing forms:



Each contestant must be proposed by one person and seconded by three (3) persons all of whom must be members of good standing of the party in different branches of the constituency.



Each prospective candidate shall be endorsed by at least one branch executive member of the party from 50 percent of the total branches in the constituency.



Day of voting:



All rules as applies in national elections shall be applicable along with any other rules as communicated by the National Executive Committee (NEC).



Candidates can appoint agents to monitor the process. Ballots shall be counted and collated immediately after the process and winner shall be declared on the basis of first past the post – aspirant with highest number of votes.



Key timelines for the process:

OPENING OF NOMINATIONS MONDAY 22ND - 24TH FEBRUARY, 2023



SUBMISSION OF FORMS/ FILING OF NOMINATION MONDAY 20TH – 22ND MARCH 2023



VETTING MONDAY 27th - 29th MARCH, 2023



APPEAL 30TH MARCH – 6TH APRIL, 2023



ELECTIONS SATURDAY, 13TH MAY, 202