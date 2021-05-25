Everything you should know about speaking in tongues

Resident Minister at the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Apostle Emmanuel Kwesi Acquah

Resident Minister at the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Kokomlemle Apostle Emmanuel Kwesi Acquah has disclosed why it is important for Christians to speak in tongues.

Defining what tongues speaking actually is, he shared that it is the capacity to speak in an unknown language.



Talking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.TV Ghana’s Christian Connect, he mentioned, “Some call it language of the Angels others also call it the mystery language. Basically, it’s a language that God gives to the believer and it is mostly a prayer to communicate with God in Spirit because He(God) is a spirit”.



He went to say that speaking in tongues is communicating with God not as a man but as a Spirit.



“So it’s a language God gives us as children and believers of God to speak to our father and utter things in mystery by the Holy Spirit” he stated.

Answering to whether or not one should understand what they say while speaking in tongues, he answered in the negative. “No, you’re not supposed to understand what you’re saying”.



“Speaking in tongues is more or less speaking with your Spirit and according to the scripture in 1 Corinthians 14:2, it makes us understand that you’re not supposed to understand what you say. The Bible says that, it is a mystery meaning you’re speaking mysteries and mysteries within this context are not supposed to be seen or heard” he stated.



Apostle Kwesi Acquah added that tongues speaking should not be planned or rehearsed as some people think. “It’s a heavenly language and you should be led to utter prayer in the Spirit.”