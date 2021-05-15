Everywhere I go, people say Bawumia is the man to succeed Akufo-Addo - Effiduase-Asokore MP

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore in the Ashanti Region, Nana Ayew Afriyie, has revealed the extent of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s popularity, particularly in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on Wontumi FM on Friday, the MP endorsed the Vice President as the best person to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo as the NPP's leader and Ghana's President because of his competence and popularity.



"I have been going around, especially in my region, Ashanti Region and everywhere I go, people are saying, Bawumia, Bawumia, Bawumua," said the legislator.



"Dr Bawumia is loved in the Ashanti Region and you can conduct your own research to find out."



The MP added that the enormous affection for the Vice President in the Ashanti Region discounts the notion that Ashantis are tribalistic.

"Bawumia is the man, one time! I tell you, one time," said Nana Ayew Afriyie.



"He is loved in the Ashanti Region and I see that wherever I go."



"Ashantis, we love Bawumia. Just go and conduct your research and you will find out the extent to which people love him in Ashanti," the MP said.



"People say we are tribalistic but we are not. We appreciate and remember good things and the people of Ashanti Region will remember and reward Dr Bawumia."