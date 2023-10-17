Evict Fulani Herdsmen now to reduce tensions – Kwahu Tafo Chief to landlords

Kwahu Tafohene Nana Kwasi Opoku Mintah II

In a bid to address growing tensions between farmers and Fulani herdsmen in the community, Kwahu Tafohene Nana Kwasi Opoku Mintah II has issued a stern ultimatum to landlords in Kwahu Tafo.

The traditional leader is demanding that all Fulani herdsmen be evicted from their properties within the next week, or else they will face severe consequences.



The chief’s announcement comes after years of friction and conflicts between local farmers and Fulani herdsmen and their cattle, which have had a detrimental impact on the livelihoods and peace of the residents of Kwahu Tafo.



Addressing the media at a press conference, Nana Kwasi Opoku Mintah II expressed his deep concern for the well-being of the local farmers, who have suffered the brunt of the Fulani menace.



He emphasized that the ongoing disputes have taken a toll on their agricultural activities and livelihoods.



Nana Kwasi Opoku Mintah II stated, “The time has come for us to take action to restore peace and tranquility to our community. As the chief and with the support of my elders, we are left with no option but to demand the immediate eviction of the Fulani herdsmen from our lands. We want to protect our farmers and their crops from the constant disruptions and damages caused by their cattle.”



The traditional leader has vowed to explore all available means to ensure the safety and security of his people. He added that this latest ultimatum is just one step in a series of actions they plan to take to address the longstanding issues with the Fulani herdsmen.

Furthermore, Nana Kwasi Opoku Mintah II has announced his intention to formally communicate this new directive to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kwahu East, Isaac Agyapong, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. Bryan Acheampong who doubles as the Minister of Agriculture.



The goal is to garner their support and cooperation in implementing measures that will bring relief to the residents of Kwahu Tafo.



The Fulani menace has been a significant concern for the residents of Kwahu Tafo and Kwahu as a whole for several years, affecting the community’s harmony and prosperity.



Nana Kwasi Opoku Mintah II’s call for the eviction of the Fulani herdsmen is seen as a crucial step towards resolving these issues and restoring peace in the area.



As the one-week ultimatum ticks away, the entire community is waiting with bated breath to see how landlords and landladies respond to the chief’s directive and what actions will be taken by the local authorities to ensure the peaceful coexistence of all residents in Kwahu Tafo.