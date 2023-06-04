0
Ewe Association members confirm new queen and sub-queens.

Ewe Eric Combine Photo Their term of office starts on July 1, 2023

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: sankofaonline.com

At a general meeting held on May 23, 2023, the Ewe Association of Metropolitan Chicago members confirmed their New Queen-mother, Deborah Ameyedowu Sackor, and two sub-queens.

The sub-queens are Mawusi Yawa Kokui Kudjawu, “Dusimefia,” and Rita Tawia-Fiadzoe, “Miamefia,” respectively. Mawusi Yawa Kokui Kudjawu, “Dusimefia,”

Their term of office starts on July 1, 2023. The new Queen-mother and her sub-queens have not given their stool names or titles yet.

The nomination by the elders of the Association and subsequent confirmation by all qualified members present became necessary due to the expiration of a special agreement that brought in Mama Awushie Adjaho I and Mama Esi Edzeani I.

That arrangement comes to an end on June 30, 2023. Therefore, for the smooth ascension and to prevent the problems associated with the nomination and acceptance of queen-mothers and, at times, chiefs, the elders of the Association decided to nominate the two sub-queen mothers as more straightforward replacements for the queen-mother.

The current arrangements were made to promote unity and peace within the association.

