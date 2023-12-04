Ewosarpong Foundation donates to two orphanages in Accra

Operations manager of the foundation, Mr. Papayaw Asamoah, presenting the items to the orphanage

The Ewosarpong Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has donated some essential items including food stuff, toiletries and educational materials to two orphanages in Accra.

On Friday December 1, 2023, two orphanages, (Echoing Hills Village and HopeWay Ministries Children’s Home) situated at Madina and Haatso respectively, were recipients of the gesture which seeks to meet the immediate needs of the children whiles providing the long-term outcome of improving literacy, amongst others.



The beneficiaries, comprising of the disabled and vulnerable kids from the Echoing Hills Village and the children at HopeWay Ministries orphanage were elated about the kind gesture.



The operations manager at Ewosarpong, Papayaw Asamoah, who spoke on behalf of his team during the donation said, “It’s always a surreal experience visiting these children’s homes and places for the physically challenged. Spending time with them, getting to know their stories and how our donations in one way or the other helps to improve their living conditions is a special feeling. We are very motivated to keep doing what we do and to reach as many orphaned, physically challenged and the less privileged as we can. Our aim is to increase the frequency of our donations and also to address specific issues and challenges these homes are facing.”



The items were received by the orphanage keepers as they gave an assurance that they would be utilized for its intended purpose.









About the Ewosarpong Foundation



Ewosarpong Foundation was founded by Mr. Fred Kwabena Agyepong Yeboah and wife Helen Mensah Blevi, both based in the United States of America (USA).



With a high motivation to help effect change in the living conditions of the underprivileged, the couple has carved some channels of relief in that stead.



As part of their mission statement, the foundation is poised at providing compassion and also to cushion others in a world full of difficulties.