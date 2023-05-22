Ewurabena expresses appreciation to Ablekuma North NDC after  winning PC election

Newly elected NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn

The newly elected Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Ablekuma North Constituency, Ewurabena Aubynn has expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to the over two thousand NDC delegates in the constituency for voting massively for a sweet victory.

According to her, the love and support exhibited by party executives, family members, her teams across the various ward, friends, staff and delegates during last Saturday May 13, 2023 primaries is commendable and overwhelming.



Speaking to the Press, Ewurabena acknowledged the roles played by the Election Committee of Ablekuma North Constituency, both National and Regional Executives of the party and the Ghana Police Service for ensuring peace prevailed during the election.



She again called on the other two candidates, to come onboard, rally support and work together by ensuring that come 2024 the NDC will wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party in the area.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all NDC party members in the constituency to come together, put behind us issues that may retard our progress, but rather, preach the good news of the party and flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to ensure the party’s victory,” she stated.



At the end of last Saturday’s NDC primaries, former President John Mahama pulled 2,068 votes for the presidential election while Ewurabena Aubynn pulled over 1,000 votes to win the parliamentary candidature. She reiterated that, rallying every one for victory is her target.