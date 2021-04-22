Ex-Gender Minister Rachel Appoh descends on Bright Appiah over Akuapem Poloo

Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh

Source: Daniel Darko, Contributor

A former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Honourable Rachel Appoh has questioned the motivation of Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Ghana for filing a case against Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo.

According to her, she is yet to come to terms with the reason that compelled Mr. Appiah to drag Akuapem Poloo to the Police leading to her being slapped with a ninety-day jail term by an Accra Circuit Court last week



Mr. Appiah reported Poloo to the Director-General CID and later to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) after she took her nude pictures together with her son, who was also half-naked and posted same on her Instagram page, which went viral on social media.



This sparked controversy with many bashing the actress, an incident that was later to lead to her incarceration.



Although the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Wednesday granted a bail application to lawyers of Akuapem Poloo pending the appeal of her conviction, Honourable Appoh believes there is no point in Mr. Appiah's action.

Speaking on Entertainment Gh Show on Neat FM, the former Gomoa Central Member of Parliament wondered if Mr Appiah's action was for donor support.



He said Mr. Appiah's action has caused the fall of Akuapem Poloo who she said could be described as the younger sister of Mr. Appiah



The Former Gender Minister said in Twi “I am expecting Bright to tell me what he seeks to achieve with this case, there are more pressing issues at Social Welfare than the case of Akuapem Poloo."



Ms Appoh continued: "Was he doing it for subversion.? A whole state institution intervened in the matter yet you went ahead with the case which has landed this budding girl in jail."