Ex-MPs, ex-MP aspirant, ex-General Secretary – Meet the 4 people 'sacked' by NPP

The quartet are said to have publicly endorsed 'someone' other than NPP's flagbearer Dr. Bawumia

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua on November 21, 2023, announced the revocation of the membership of four leading members of the party.

The four, Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique according to a press statement issue by the general secretary have been expelled from the party on the basis of their public endorsement and campaign for independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen.



Hopeson Adorye



Hopeson Yaovi Adorye is a former parliamentary candidate of the NPP who contested for the Kpone-Katamanso seat on the ticket of the party in the 2020 election.



He lost his bid to represent the party in parliament.



He served as a Deputy National Security Coordinator-In-Charge of Airports during the first administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and was subsequently sacked from the National Security in 2022.



Adorye contested for the NPP national organiser position in 2014 but lost out in the contest.



He has over the years engaged in various activism for the party including serving as a member of pro-NPP youth group, Young Patriots.





Adorye was instrumental in Alan Kyerematen’s NPP flagbearership which ended with the announcement of the candidate’s resignation from the party in August this year.



Abubakar Siddique Boniface







Abubakar Siddique Boniface is an economist and civil servant who served as MP for the Salaga Constituency between 2005 and 2009.



He has over the years held various ministerial positions including Minister of Youth, Labour and Employment, Minister of Water Resources, Public Works and Housing, Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development and Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President.



He was also a key member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa







Yaw Buaben Asamoa is a lawyer by profession. He served as Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency between 2017 and 2021.



He has also served as Director of Communications for the NPP.



He was Program Officer under the John Agyekum Kufuor government between 2003 and 2005.



Yaw Buaben also served as Senior Special Assistant to late vice President Aliu Mahama between 2005 and 2006.



Prior to Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race and resignation from the party, Yaw Buaben Asomoa was his lead spokesperson.

Nana Ohene Ntow







A journalist and communications specialist by profession, Nana Ohene Ntow is a former general secretary of the NPP.



He is a former lecturer at the School of Communication Studies of the University of Ghana.



Nana Ohene Ntow also served as a government spokesperson during President kufuor’s administration.



He was also Alan Kyerematen’s spokesperson during his third attempt at the NPP flagbearership in 2014.



Having resigned from the NPP, Alan Kyerematen has formed a political movement dubbed Movement for Change which has the Golden Butterfly as its symbol.

