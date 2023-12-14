Ex-Minister for Power slams Mgt. of ECG for buying 200 motorbikes for Police

ECG has donated 200 brand new motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service

Former Minister for Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor has chided management of the Electricity Company of Ghana for purchasing 200 motorbikes for the Police Service to enhance its operations.

According to him, he was beside himself with shock when he read the news of the donation as he wondered why a company saddled with debt would find it prudent to purchase such high number of motorbikes which cost thousands of cedis for another entity.



The Ghana Police Service on 11th December 2023, received 200 motorbikes from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as part of the company’s effort to bolster Police operations nationwide.



The donation which took place at the National Police headquarters was attended by Members of the Police Management Board and some staff of the ECG.



The Board Chairman of ECG Mr. Keli Gadzekpo who led the Management of the company for the donation also pledged a further 800 motorbikes to be delivered in batches.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, expressed his gratitude to the Management of ECG for the donation.

But commenting further on the issue in an interview, Dr. Kwabena Donkor said the ECG had no business taking over the responsibility of the State to provide logistics for Ghana Police Service.



“ECG is in debt to the tune of billions of Cedis. Indeed two weeks ago, the Minister for Finance had to intervene to stop Sunon-Asogli shutting down because of ECG’s indebtedness to IPPs. For an entity that cannot pay its debtors they have no business donating motorbikes to Ghana Police Service. It is height of irresponsibility on the part of the management of ECG to go donating motorbikes when they cannot pay their bills. When the owe so much, when the Minister of Finance had to step in and bail this country out of load shedding. Because, Sunon-Asogli’s 560 mega watts would have thrown this country into load shedding.”



“It is high time that managements of state entities especially commercial state entities take responsibility for their commercialit. If Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority had done the donation, I would have had no qulams about it because they are profitable. But for a loss-making entity that is throwing the future and security of this country into danger because of their indebdtedness to go donating 200 motorbikes is the height of irresponsibility.”



Dr. Donkor called on the Ministers for Energy and Public Enterprises to call the ECG management to book.



‘They should call them (ECG) and whip them into line. This donation must be investigated, it is not in the national interest and it will be surprising if it is not procurement driven. I am extremely disappointed as a former Minister of Power, as a member of the Energy Committee of Parliament and representing the good people of Ghana in this House.”