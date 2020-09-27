Ex-Minister takes on alleged lesbian soldier who married partner in uniform

Staff Sergeant Vidash Owusu and her alleged partner

Rachel Appoh, a deputy minister of Gender and Children Protection has added her voice to calls for the hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces to crack the whip on the female soldier who allegedly married her lesbian partner in military uniform.

Viral pictures and videos captured the officer whose identity has been revealed as Staff Sergeant Vidash Owusu, allegedly tying the knot with his lesbian partner.



In a post on her social media handles, Rachel Appoh condemned the conduct of the officer and asked the GAF to deal with her.



“It is most unfortunate that this nauseating act would be emanating from Ghana's Military that has gained such international repute and pedigree for its discipline in all facets of its activities”.



“We urge the Military High Command to take decisive action to purge itself of the collective disgrace this single act of indiscretion has brought to the GAF”.



Rachel Appoh who claims to have conducted investigations into the incident made further revelations about the ceremony.



“Sources say the event took place at an undisclosed rented apartment last Saturday at Takoradi in the Western Region at the blind side of the parents of the 'couples'” she wrote.

She said that the action of the army officer is an affront to the norms and values of the Ghanaian society.



“The Office however unreservedly condemn this act in no uncertain terms and advise the youth not to copy such immoral acts irrespective of who is perpetrating it”.



“The Office wants to emphasize that the fact that the person involved in the instant act is a military officer does not make it an acceptable behaviour in the country”.



Meanwhile, reports say that the officer in question has been detained and is facing court martial.



The GAF are officially yet to comment on the issue which has been trending on social media for over five days.



