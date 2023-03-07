Ex-NCCE boss, Josephine Nkrumah, threatened with death on Liberia duty tour

Josephine Nkrumah, former NCCE Chairperson

Former National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) chairperson, Josephine Nkrumah has reported a death threat directed at her by a Liberian national to the government in Monrovia.

Ms. Nkrumah is currently serving as the Economic Community Of West African States (Ecowas) ambassador to Liberia.



The BBC reports that in a letter to the Liberian justice ministry, Ms Nkrumah said a Facebook user, identified as Carson, urged the Monrovia mayor to send her "down six feet".



The user claimed the move would draw the international community's attention to the insecurity in Liberia, the BBC report added.



The Ghanaian diplomat also told the Liberian authorities that she considered the comment a "grave threat" to her life and the staff of the Ecowas mission in the country.



Ms Nkrumah, a one time deputy chairperson of the NCC served as substantive chairperson between December 2016 and February 2022, when she resigned to take the ECOWAS job.

