Ex-President Kufuor had prepared his mind for his wife’s death – Aide

Late Theresa Kufuor and former president John Agyekum Kufuor

Dr. Osei Adubufuor, Special Aide to ex-President J.A Kufuor has revealed that the former leader had prepared his mind for the death of his wife.

According to him, the ex-president psyched himself due to the deteriorating health condition of his aging wife for some time now knowing she could pass on anytime.



“The former President is saddened over his wife’s death, but he is doing well. He is well advanced in age and so he knows much about life and is very much aware that everyone will exit this earth at a point in time. I can tell you that he had prepared his mind for the death of his wife because he knew this could happen any time. Though he’s mourning the death of his wife, he remains strong,” Dr. Osei Adubofuor told Host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Monday.



He added: “About two or three weeks ago, she was admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre for over a week and her condition was bad. We even thought she was leaving us, but God being so good, she recovered and was discharged. There have been two nurses by her side [resident nurses] for some time now monitoring her condition. Unfortunately, she died yesterday, Sunday,”



Mrs. Theresa Kufuor passed on aged 87, on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after battling ill health for some time.



Theresa Kufuor started her education at the Catholic Convent, OLA, at Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana. She later went to London, where she was educated as a Registered General Nurse, in the Southern Hospital Group of Nursing. Edinburgh, Scotland.



After further study at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, and Paddington General Hospital, London, she qualified as a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.



Theresa married John Kufuor when he was at age 23 after they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961. They got married in 1962. She had five children with John Kufuor, former president of Ghana; J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor, and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor. She was a mother of five and a grandmother of eight. She was a devout Roman Catholic.



Despite being the first lady of Ghana for eight years between 2001 and 2009, she managed to maintain a low profile in the political arena. In 2007 she pushed for policy changes in the Government’s white paper on Educational Reforms towards the implementation of UNESCO’s Free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE) program for kindergarten children.



She founded the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation operating in Ghana and Canada that supports work in prevention of mother-to-child transmission.



