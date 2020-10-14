Ex-President of Côte d’Ivoire visits Asantehene

Former president of Côte d’Ivoire Henri Konan Bédié on October 13, 2020, led an official delegation to Manhyia Palace.

Henri Konan Bédié visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to have a private discussion on issues of mutual benefit.



His Excellency Henri Konan Bédié was President of Côte d'Ivoire from 1993 to 1999, and he is currently the President of the Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire - African Democratic Rally (PDCI-RDA).



The Manhyia Palace reports that “the ex-president and his people trace their roots to Nsuta in the Ashanti Region and Asantehene is regarded as their overlord and they owe allegiance to the Golden Stool”.



Asantehene cautions partisan chiefs to resist endorsing aspirants



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised chiefs, particularly those in Asanteman, to resist the temptation of endorsing political party aspirants for Election 2020.

He said it was important that traditional rulers maintain the sanctity of the chieftaincy institution by doing away with partisan politics and instead maintain their neutrality.



Addressing the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs (ARHC) at a general meeting in Kumasi, the Asantehene said chiefs remained the last resort for resolving conflicts in the country, and that if they were seen to be partisan, it would be difficult for anyone to seek their intervention when conflicts or disputes arose.



According to him, it was for a good reason that the Constitution precluded chiefs from partisan politics and explained that not all the people they presided over would belong to the parties the chiefs supported, for which reason there was the need for chiefs to remain neutral at all times and enjoy the support of their subjects.



While pointing out that chiefs had the right to vote in elections, he maintained that their choices should be known only to them and not openly display their political support.