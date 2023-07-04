1
Menu
News

Ex-convict beaten to death for allegedly stealing electric cables

Dead Hands File File photo

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwaku Atta, an ex-convict, was beaten to death for allegedly stealing electric cables in Obour Tumpan, Eastern Region.

The young man was allegedly accused of multiple thefts in the community and had received numerous warnings.

Enock Boahene, the Assembly member for Nyamekrom electoral area, claimed the young man was attacked and dumped in the area.

He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that he received a distress call from some residents reporting that someone had been murdered and the body had been dumped in the community.

He rushed to the scene and discovered that the story was true.

He claimed that the deceased was a notorious thief in a syndicate that stole electric cables, motorcycles, and other items from residents.

He said that he later informed the Assembly member of the area where the incident occurred about the problem.

The body was recovered by police and taken to the mortuary.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: