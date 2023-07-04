Ex-convict beaten to death for allegedly stealing electric cables

File photo

Kwaku Atta, an ex-convict, was beaten to death for allegedly stealing electric cables in Obour Tumpan, Eastern Region.

The young man was allegedly accused of multiple thefts in the community and had received numerous warnings.



Enock Boahene, the Assembly member for Nyamekrom electoral area, claimed the young man was attacked and dumped in the area.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that he received a distress call from some residents reporting that someone had been murdered and the body had been dumped in the community.



He rushed to the scene and discovered that the story was true.

He claimed that the deceased was a notorious thief in a syndicate that stole electric cables, motorcycles, and other items from residents.



He said that he later informed the Assembly member of the area where the incident occurred about the problem.



The body was recovered by police and taken to the mortuary.