Ex-convict gets 8 years for unlawful entry, stealing

File photo: Ex-convict gets 8 years for unlawful entry and stealing

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa Circuit Court in the Western Region has sentenced an ex-convict to eight years imprisonment in hard labour for unlawful entry and stealing.

Abraham Ayigra, 23, unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted by the court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu.



The court heard that last year, Ayigra was sent to prison by the Tarkwa District Magistrate Court for unlawful entry and stealing.



Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Grace Boateng, was a food vendor, and a resident of Benso Wassa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, while Ayigra was also a resident in the same community.



He said on April 26, 2023, the complainant left the house to fetch water with her door unlocked.

Chief Insp. Lartey said the convict was captured by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) installed close to the complainant's house that her door for was open, and she was not at home.



The prosecution said the ex-convict went back to the complainant's house, ransacked her room, and made away with GH&25,000, which was in a car, small container concealed in an empty margarine container, unspecified amount of money, medication and a purse.



Chief Insp. Lartey said later, the complainant found the margarine container without the money and the purse and medication outside the house.



According to prosecution, complainant lodged a complaint against Ayigra and he was arrested by the police.

Chief Insp. Lartey said the ex-convict admitted the offence in his cautioned statement, and also confessed to the court that "I have spent all the money I had from the operation."







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:







