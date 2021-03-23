Ex-convict jailed for the third time

He was serving a 12-months jail term at the Amanfrom camp for another stealing offence

A convict at the Amanfrom Prisons camp, who escaped from lawful custody during a field work at the camp, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Prince Kwadwo Gyamfi, who had completed 10 out of his 12 months jail term at the camp, managed to run away while he was working together with other inmates on the gardens at the camp, under the supervision of Corporal George Dapelinaah, the complainant.



He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.



Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court that the convict was an ex-convict who served three years at the Kumasi central prisons for stealing.



He was also serving a 12-months jail term at the Amanfrom camp for another stealing offence.

The prosecution said on March 11 this year, the convict and three other inmates were sent to work on the gardens at the camp, under the supervision of the complainant.



Inspector Acheampong said when it was time for them to return to the camp, the convict was nowhere to be found.



He said the complainant mounted a search throughout the town but to no avail so a report was made to various police stations in the area.



He said on March 14 this year, upon a tip-off, the convict was arrested from his hideout at Asamang by the Asuofua Police and in his cautioned statement, admitted the offence and was brought before the court.