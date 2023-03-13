Ex-gratia: Who are the Article 71 officeholders

Some Article 71 officeholders

Ex-gratia and Article 71 officeholders have become some of the most frequently used words in Ghana following ex-President John Dramani Mahama's promise to scrap the former when he becomes president again.

But what does ex-gratia mean?



This article looks at what ex-gratia is and what the 1992 Constitution of Ghana says about it.



Ex-gratia and the Constitutions of Ghana



In legal parlance, "ex-gratia" refers to the amount of money workers receive from their employers when legally leaving their employment. It is mostly determined by the employee's contract with his employer.



Although the word ex-gratia is not explicitly stated in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, it has become a phrase used to refer to the retirement benefits of government employees who are captured under Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana (Article 71 officeholders).



Article 71 of Ghana's constitution states as follows:



The salaries and allowances payable, and the facilities and privileges available, to-.



a. The speaker and deputy speakers and members of parliament;



b. The chief justice and the justices of the superior court of Judicature;



c. The Auditor-General, the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Of the Electoral Commission,



d. The Commissioner For Human Rights And Administrative Justice And His Deputies And The District Assemblies Common Fund Administrator;



e. the Chairman, Vice Chairman and the other members of,



(i) a National Council for Higher Education, howsoever describes.



ii) the Public Services Commission,



iii) the National Media Commission



iv) the Lands Commission and



v) The National Commission for Civic Education being expenditure charged on the consolidated fund, shall be determined by the president on the recommendations of a committee of not more than five persons appointed by the president acting in accordance with the advice of the council of state.

2. The salaries and allowances payable, and the facilities available, to the president, the Vice President, the chairman and the other members of the Council of State, Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers, being expenditure charged on the consolidated fund, shall be determined by Parliament on the recommendation of the committee referred to in clause (1) of this article.



3. For the purpose of this article and except as otherwise provided, constitution "salaries" includes allowances, facilities and privilege, and retiring benefit or awards."



Other Articles of the 1992 Constitution that speak about the retirement benefits of Article 71 officeholders include Articles 98 and 114.



Article 98(1) reads as follows: A member of Parliament shall be paid such salary and allowances and provided with such facilities as may be determined in accordance with Article 71 of this Constitution.



While Article 114 states that "A person who has served as a member of Parliament for a "period of not less than four years shall be eligible on ceasing to be a member or on his death, for the payment of such gratuity to him or his personal representatives."



Here is a list of Article 71 officeholders and retirement benefits they are entitled to as provided by the Economic Fighters League:



The Executive



President - GHC 659,392



Vice President - GHC 549,492



Cabinet Minister - MP - GHC 5,104,352



Cabinet Minister - non MP - GHC 457,928



Minister of State-MP - GHC 427,400



Minister of State-non MP - GHC 421,296



Regional Minister-MP - GHC 427,400



Regional Minister-non MP - GHC 415,188



Deputy Minister-MP - GHC 401,132



Deputy Regional Minister-MP - GHC 401,132

Deputy Minister-non MP - GHC 384,660



Deputy Regional Minister-non MP - GHC 384,660



Chairman, Council of State - GHC 396,872.00



Member, Council of State - GHC 366,340.00



The Legislature (Parliament)



Speaker of Parliament - GHC 488,456



1st Deputy speaker - GHC 464,032



2nd Deputy speaker - GHC 457,928



Majority leader - GHC 464,032



Minority leader - GHC 457,928



Deputy Majority leader - GHC 439,612



Deputy Minority leader - GHC 433,504



Majority chief whip - GHC 427,400



Minority chief whip - GHC 421,296



1st Dep Majority chief whip - GHC 415,188



1st Dep Minority chief whip - GHC 407,332



2nd Dep Majority chief whip - GHC 402,976

2nd Dep Minority chief whip - GHC 396,872



Member of Parliament - GHC 390,768



The Judiciary



Chief Justice - GHC 427,612



Supreme Court Judge - GHC 388,872



Court of Appeal Judge - GHC 352,452



High Court Judge - GHC 278,380



Independent Constitutional Bodies (ICBs)



Auditor-General - GHC 359,608



EC Chair - GHC308,796



EC Deputy Chair - GHC348,164



CHRAJ Commissioner - GHC308,796



CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner - GHC360,900



DACF Administrator - GHC336,584



NCCE Chair - GHC378,224



NCCE Deputy Chair - GHC297,796



NCCE member full-time - GHC348,532

NCCE member part-time - GHC260,956



Lands Commission Chair - GHC365,636



Lands Commission member (part-time) - GHC305,532



Public Services Commission Chair - GHC407,456



Public Services Commission V. Chair - GHC348,740



Public Services Commission member (full time) - GHC334,928



Public Services Commission member (part-time) - GHC271,376



National Medical Commission Chair - GHC334,008



National Medical Commission member - GHC271,376



National Council for Teacher Education Chair - GHC402,776



NCTE members - GHC367,936



So in all, the ex-gratia payments due Article 71 officeholders will be more than GHC200 million every four years, but the list above excludes benefits given to presidential staffers, Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) and other appointees.







