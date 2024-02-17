Ex-minister blasts NPP leadership; attributes economic woes to lack of competence

Akwasi Oppong-Fosu

Former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Akwasi Oppong-Fosu has pointed fingers at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership for the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

In an exclusive interview on Happy 98.9 FM, Oppong-Fosu claimed, “elections have consequences indeed.”



He emphasized the importance of electing leaders based on their leadership qualities rather than superficial attributes.



“The country is obviously in peril with its economy and the government has gone on to acknowledge that on various occasions,” he said.



He lamented the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian, highlighting the need for leadership that is genuinely concerned about the welfare of the people, particularly the marginalized segments of society.



“God has gone on to highlight this in the people on how he blesses a country through leaders. A person must have a genuine heart, thoughtful of people, especially the deprived in society,” he added.

Oppong-Fosu stressed the importance of competence and skills in leadership, arguing that these qualities are essential for meeting the expectations of the populace.



“You should consider whether the person is capable of living up to expectations when they’re given the mantle. They need to be skilled and competent because these are the things God speaks about,” he stated.



His comments come at a time when Ghana is grappling with economic challenges, with rising inflation, ongoing debt restruting with the IMF and unemployment rates causing concern among citizens.



Oppong-Fosu’s critique of leadership echoes sentiments shared by many who believe that effective governance is crucial for addressing the country’s socio-economic issues.



Ahead of the 2024 General Elections, Oppong-Fosu’s remarks serve as a reminder to Ghanaians that it is critical to choose leaders who not only exude charisma but also have the skills required to successfully negotiate the challenges of governing and steer the country towards prosperity.