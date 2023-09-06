Ex-minister touts John-Jane ticket as powerhouse contenders in 2024 polls

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and Mahama

Source: GNA

A former Deputy Minister has suggested that the John and Jane ticket, introduced by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2020 polls, will wield significant influence in securing victory in the forthcoming 2024 elections.

The former Upper West Regional Deputy Minister, Abu K. Kangsangabata, was sharing his views on the potential alliance between former president John Dramani Mahama and Professor Jane Naa Opoku-Agyemang.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Kangsangabata expressed his belief that this alliance had the potential to profoundly impact next year’s crucial elections and emphasised the importance of prioritising this alliance above all other considerations.



“The John/Jane ticket, with all intents and purposes, was a master stroke in 2020 and would even be more potent and convincing in 2024,” he said.



In tandem with Ghana’s constitution, each presidential candidate is charged with the responsibility of choosing a suitable running mate during presidential elections.



But, the decision to choose a running mate, as Kangsangabata pointed out, rested solely on the shoulders of the presidential candidate in question.



However, it’s also crucial to keep in mind that Mr. Mahama had obligations under political conventions and standards because he is a party member rather than an independent candidate, which necessitated consulting the party’s leadership.

Kangsangabata, therefore, urged the NDC leadership to exercise prudence in choosing a running mate who will prioritise the party’s interests over the preferences of specific factions or individuals within the party.



He stated that the ultimate objective of the person chosen should be to secure power in the 2024 elections.



He also said it would be misguided for the NDC to consider changing the ticket that is widely believed to have emerged victorious in the 2020 elections, a matter that was fiercely disputed in court.



Kangsangabata expressed his belief that the most optimal choice for the party is to maintain Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as Mr. Mahama’s running mate.



This choice is primarily based on her demonstrated commitment and diligence while working together as the running mate of the presidential candidate.



“Amidst the disappointment and despair, she availed herself to complement the efforts of former President Mahama in reorganising and rallying the rank and file of the party for the fierce election campaign in 2024,” he said.

According to him, the idea of replacing her as the ideal candidate for the role of running mate to Mr. Mahama in 2024, despite her commitment and preparedness to serve the party and the nation, “is uncalled for,”



He urged the party to be preoccupied with the imperative strategies necessary to secure victory in the 2024 election and stressed that NDC cannot tolerate any mistakes, saying, “No one changes a winning team.”



“We cannot afford any slips,” he added. “The party should be concerned about what other strategies to adopt in winning the elections rather than being concerned about the choice of a running mate, as that is already clear and manifest.”



Kangsangabata clarified that his proposals followed ongoing discussions about the choice of a potential running mate for Mr. Mahama and emphasised the keen interest of NDC supporters and sympathisers in rectifying any shortcomings to secure victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“The growing media publications of all manner of stories on this matter [choice of running mate] would not serve our party’s interest,” he said, adding that “it could sow seeds of division among members.”