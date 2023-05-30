Ex president Mahama must apologise to the people of Elmina – Michael Botsio

The head of communication for NPP at KEED Municipality, Michael Botsio

Michael Botsio, who is the head of communication for the ruling party, NPP at Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) Municipality has voiced out his displeasure on the 'sakawa' comment made by ex president, John Dramani Mahama concerning the Elmina Fishing Harbour.

In a press release he stated that, the word 'Sakawa' used by the former president, John Mahama was inappropriate hence, he has to apologise to the natives of Elmina.



Read the full statement below:



Ex president Mahama must apologise to the people of Elmina



Sakawa is a derogatory household name among Ghanaians. Undeniably, the highest magnitude of negative connotations associated with it are unbearable. Among the negative connotations are subterfuge, chicanery and deceitful posture.



The commissioning of the ELmina Fishing Harbour raises genuine concerns.

The concerns emanate from the pull him Down syndrome attitude adopted by the twice booted out ex president Mahama, the NDC perennial flagbearer. Nana Addo cut sod for the commencement of the project in 2020.



Coincidentally, the ex president, John Mahama was embarking on an electioneering campaign.



The ex president mustered courage to tell the beneficiaries that the sod cutting for the project was a sakawa initiative adopted by the visionary president, Nana Addo.



The ex president received a thunderous applause for his unfortunate statement.



One cannot lose sight of the fact that, the ex president, adopted similar methodology to stampede, torpedo and to rubbish the free SHS initiative. The ex president sponsored myriad of advertisements to tell Ghanaians that the free SHS policy was 419.

The ex president went further to state that many African countries had adopted free SHS policy and have suffered negative consequences. The ex president warned Ghanaians not to listen to Akufo Addo.



Sadly enough, the ex president in his desperate attempt to stage a political comeback claims that Ghanaians should give him the chance to implement proper free SHS. What is the import of this message, fellow discerning Ghanaians?



Mahama’s negative campaign against the Free Senior High School was put to shame when the Akufo-Addo government implemented the policy in 2017 to the admiration of Ghanaians.



In a similar vein, Mahama lampooned, chastised and launched vitriolic attacks on Akuffo Addo on the Elmina Fishing Harbour. Mahama once described it as a sakawa project.



Has the ex president been vindicated? He has rather be pummeled into submission by the completion and subsequent commissioning of the project.

Will the ex president eat a humble pie?



Fellow Ghanaians, the signs are on the wall. Ghana needs another development oriented leader to champion the developmental aspirations of the Ghanaian people.



From the above revelations and the deceits therein, we the good people of Elmina want ex president Mahama to apologise to us unconditionally.



Agenda breaking the eight as a safe passage to retire Mahama continues.