Exam malpractice has escalated, and tertiary institutions may begin using entrance exams to filter applicants – MP

File photo

A Deputy Ranking Member on Parkiament’s Education Committee Dr. Clement Apaak has reacted to the West African Examination Council’s report on examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination.

He has described the situation as terrible stating that it has grown from bad to worse.



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has alleged that some schools have charged students between GH¢500 and GH¢1,000 to help them cheat in the ongoing final exam.



A statement issued by WAEC said: “It is sad to note that some of the schools have devised grand schemes for cheating at their examination centres”.



“Information reaching us indicates that some of the schools charge their candidates ranging between GH¢500 and GH¢1,000 each to enable them to get assistance during the examination and this practice has given some of the students a certain sense of entitlement, and they want to be allowed their way”.



According to WAEC “proprietors of some schools have shown open hostility towards our monitoring teams prompting us to call for support from the Ghana Police Service to ensure their safety”.

“And, some people have been arrested for attempting to bribe our personnel to look the other way so that the cheating can go on”.



Reacting to the situation, the MP who represents constituents in Builsa South warned of consequences.



He said Ghanaians should not be surprised if tertiary institutions begin to use entrance examinations to filter students who apply into their respective schools.



He was worried that nothing significant had changed over the years concerning examination malpractice.



“Terrible! It has gone from bad to worse. Don’t be surprised if tertiary institutions institute entrance examinations to help filter applicants.”