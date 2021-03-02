Examine your vaccine before taking it - ASEPA advises Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Executive Director Mensah Thompson has suggested to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to double-check the vaccine he will be given as the ASEPA boss suspects it could be used for foul play.

According to Mensah Thompson, Mr. Bagbin should ensure his personal physician certifies the vaccine before he takes it.



His admonishing comes after Ghana became the first country to be served by the WHO-led equitable vaccine distribution facility which seeks to make vaccines accessible to disadvantaged countries at a time developed nations are hoarding supplies.



Five days after the consignment was delivered, Ghana began a strategic rollout of vaccination with president Akufo-Addo, Vice president Bawumia, and other top government officials receiving their shots publicly.



The President’s jab which was telecast on national television was to among other things done to allay fears of a section of the public regarding the effects of the vaccine. It was also to demonstrate the confidence the president had in the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



The Speaker of parliament is expected to be given a jab along with others today.

But ASEPA believes extra caution is necessary.



“If I were the Speaker of Parliament until my personal physician certifies my vaccine shot I am not taking it. I cannot even accept a bottle of water from the very people who chewed ballot papers just to make sure I wasn’t elected as Speaker, how much more a vaccine shot.” Mensah Thompson of ASEPA wrote



He said the opposition should not trust anything that comes from the government.



“I’m Just saying that a Speaker from Opposition cannot trust anything from the Government in power without authentication…period!”