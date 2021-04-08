Excavator operator killed in gun attack at mining site

The robbers also shot a security man during the raid

One person was killed when two unidentified men raided a mining site at Attabrakoso, a community near Jacobu in the Ashanti Region.

30-year-old Richard Arthur, an excavator operator with Tolla Mining Company died when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the Tuesday dawn attack.



The robbers also shot a security man during the raid. He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.



An employee of the company who pleaded anonymity told dailymailgh.com that the armed men made away with items such as a TV set, and a mobile phone and two pump action guns.

The police at Jacobu have been notified of the development and have since taken over investigations.



They were however not reachable for comments.