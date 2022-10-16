Excavators seized by Lands Minister missing - Defeamekpor

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has asked Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor to account for some excavators he seized which allegedly went missing

According to Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Lands minister has to answer questions in regard to illegal mining activities across the country.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, October 15, he said “In any case, he himself (Abu Jinapor) has questions to answer. He seized excavators and we can’t find them.”



Meanwhile, the Lands Minister has said that to ensure that the fight against illegal Mining is achieved, Ghanaians must work together and take out partisan politics even though it’s a tough fight.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 13, the Damongo Lawmaker said “It is going to be a tough fight but the Ghanaian people should rest assured that we are fully committed to this fight and we are never going to relent in our efforts.



“I am very confident that if all of us work together in good faith, we take partisan politics out of it and see this as a national canker or national issue as it truly is, and pull our weight together, we definitely will be able to protect our environment and protect our country, protect our forest, protect our landscape, protect our water bodies for ourselves and our children and future generations,” he said.



NYA/KPE