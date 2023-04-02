3
Menu
News

Excessive tax policies may highten cost of living - GFL

Abraham Koomson GFL GFL Secretary, Abraham Koomson

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has cautioned the Government to be mindful of overburdening the manufacturing sector with tax policies as that may result in widespread unemployment, increased cost of living, and endanger national security.

Mr. Abraham Koomson, the GFL Secretary, in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, said with the current financial crisis and taking into account the plight of workers, any additional tax burden would collapse the industrial sector.

He urged Parliament, pursuant to its constitutional mandate, to guarantee good governance for the benefit of the ordinary person by monitoring the Executive's spending.

He said a petition was submitted to the Speaker of Parliament on February 3, 2023, drawing his attention to the numerous taxes that already distressed companies were paying and the damage additional taxes would cause to investments.

He said organized labor considered it appropriate to draw Parliament’s attention to the economic challenges the poor and vulnerable faced and the need to avert that as well as any social upheavals in the country.

The Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Union of Traders Association, Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, and Importers and Exporters Association have expressed similar concerns about the tax imposed on businesses by the government.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha