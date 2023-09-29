Exchange rate pushing cost of dialysis treatment up – Dialysis expert

Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah

Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, a dialysis expert at Sage Medical Centre in the East Legon area of the Greater Accra Region, has attributed the high cost of dialysis treatment in Ghana to the exchange rate between the Ghanaian Cedi and the US Dollar.

According to her, this exchange rate has contributed significantly to the expensive nature of kidney-related disease treatments in the country.



She explained that the equipment, drugs, and consumables required for dialysis treatment are all imported, and no African country manufactures kidney treatment drugs at the moment.



Dr Ayensu-Danquah supported the call made by Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for an increase in the cost of dialysis treatment, suggesting an increase from GHS 380 to GHS765 for a three-day treatment session in the dialysis machine, aimed at eliminating waste from the body.



Dr Ayensu-Danquah made the revelation while speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's evening news programme on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.



She also noted that kidney-related diseases are on the rise among younger individuals in Ghana, particularly those between the ages of 30 and 40.

This is in contrast to the western world, where the disease is more prevalent among older individuals.



Interestingly, the disease is more common among people dealing with high blood pressure and diabetes.



Dr Ayensu-Danquah emphasised the importance of timely waste disposal by the kidneys to prevent the disease from becoming severe, especially when waste accumulates in the brain.



Dialysis machines are crucial in helping remove waste from the body.



She concluded by mentioning that the amount charged by Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for dialysis treatment is subsidized by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which highlights the need for external support to make this essential medical treatment more accessible to those in need.