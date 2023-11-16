Excitement over National Cathedral stopped us from asking pertinent questions – Rev. Opuni Frimpong

National Cathedral prototype

Rev. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, a former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana has raised pertinent questions about the National Cathedral project.

He believes the Church was overly excited by the project and that some serious questions that needed answers were not asked when the project was launched.



To him, it is about time the government became clear on the ownership of the National Cathedral and how it intends to run its affairs in case the building is ready.



He questioned how the staffing of the facility would be and whether the government would be paying working staff from taxpayers’ monies, or the Church would have to bear the cost.



“The Cathedral will have to get its own Bishop. Nigeria has a similar project that is controlled by the Church even though the government supported the building of the facility. The Churches pay the Bishop.



"For ours when the project is done, will the Bishop be appointed by the government and be paid with taxpayers’ money or the churches will have to choose the Bishop and pay them?

"These are questions that need answers. Archbishop Naana has asked this question several times, but nothing has been done about it,” he said.



He continued “At the beginning of the project, we were told the Churches were building the National Cathedral with the support of the government. But now it looks like the project belongs to the government and the churches are supporting it. We need to know if the churches will have control or if they will belong to the government.



“There are a number of pressing questions but because we were overly excited by the project, we did not take time to scrutinize and ask the needed questions. We took it with joy and failed to ask the relevant questions.



"The Cathedral is a good project but we need to ask the right questions and get the right answers. The building of the Cathedral should transcend governments and should not be a project meant for just one government,” he said.