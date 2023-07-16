Excuse me, strategist! – Ken Agyapong hits Bawumia over IMF decision

Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Bawumia are both contenders for the NPP flagbearership

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has fired salvos at the campaign of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking to delegates of the NPP in the Kintampo East Constituency as part of his ongoing campaign, the Assin Central MP directed a strong warning to the campaign of the vice president noting that he will go on full offensive if the personal attacks directed at him do not cease.



“They go about claiming to be strategists; strategist is what has brought us here today. Ghana is the only place that those who send the country to IMF claim to be strategists.



"If NPP people don’t engage in clean campaign they will be in trouble because for me when you say something I will reply you.



"For someone who claims to be a strategist, the dollar was GHC4 equivalent when we took power today the dollar is GHC12. You think you are a strategist? Excuse me, strategist! Please,” he said.



Dr Bawumia who is also vying for the NPP flagbearership is enjoying massive support from officials of the party including ministers, Members of Parliament and other government officials.

However, his critics including Kennedy Agyapong have been quick to point out that persons integral to the current administration have no claim to the NPP flagbearership as they risk losing the 2024 election for the party due to the state of the economy.



“One guy sits at the ministry of finance and brags that I am not a strategist. You, the day you stood in parliament and bragged that it will be over your dead body that Ghana will go to the IMF, it was the same afternoon that Ghana went to the IMF.



"You have no shame. He said Ghana won’t go to the IMF in the morning, the afternoon of the same day Ghana went to the IMF. You dare claim to be a strategist.



"Please, let’s conduct a clean campaign, if they want to be dirty, I can equally be dirty as they do but for me, I do that with truthfulness not lies and propaganda. That is my last warning to them that we should conduct a clean campaign,” he sounded.



Kennedy Agyapong has maintained that the NPP stands a high chance of losing the 2024 elections if members of the current administration are allowed to lead to the party.

According to the businessman, he possesses with practical qualities needed to run the country unlike the usual economic background that has been relied on over the years.





On Friday, July 14, 2023, Ken Ohene Agyapong Issues A Strict Warning To A Few NPP Members During His KenIsListeningTour In Kintampo North, Bono East Region. pic.twitter.com/e54usr1IA9 — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) July 15, 2023

GA/SARA