Executive Presbyters of Assemblies of God Ghana visit US headquarters

The Executive Presbytery Officers of Assemblies of God Ghana led by the General Superintendent, Rev Stephen Wengam have paid an official visit to the headquarters of USA Assemblies of God in Springfield Missouri from Monday 4th to Wednesday 6th December, 2023.

The visit was upon the invitation of the General Superintendent of USA Assemblies of God,Rev Doug Clay who doubles as the Vice Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.



The visiting delegation was made up of the General Superintendent&wife, Rev&Mrs Stephen Wengam, Asst Gen Supt, Rev Dr Godwin Tito Agyei and General Treasurer, Rev Dr Simon Abu Baba.



Accompanying them were Apostle Bismark Akomea,Senior Pastor of Jesus Power Assembly of God in Columbus,Ohio,USA and the Head of Operations at the headquarters of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev Dr Freeman Osei Tete.



The delegation held fruitful discussions with the US General Superintendent focusing on missions and church planting,leadership development and the need to deepen the collaboration between the two churches.



Rev Wengam used the occasion to thank the US Church for being the human instruments God used to start the first Assemblies of God Church in Ghana in 1931 and sending over 100 missionaries to serve the Ghana Church.



The Ghanaian delegation was invited to observe the Executive Presbytery Officers meeting of the USA Assemblies of God.At the meeting Rev Wengam was called upon to brief the US leadership team about the state of the Ghana Church and the vision of the current administration.

Subsequently, the Ghanaian delegation was taken on a tour of the headquarters building including the museum,World Prayer Center,World Assemblies of God Fellowship and the US Foreign Missions offices.They also visited the Evangel University in Springfield Missouri.



The wives of the General Superintendent of the US Assemblies of God and the Ghana branch,Mrs Gail Clay and Lady Mrs Monica Wengam held a private meeting on the sidelines to discuss issues about ministers wives and women ministry.















