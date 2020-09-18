Executive chairman of United Airlines calls on ambassador Adjei Barwuah

Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, Ghana's Ambassador to the United States

Source: Kofi Tonto, Contributor

On Friday, September 11, 2020, the Executive Chairman of United Airlines, Mr. Oscar Munoz, called on Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, to officially inform him about the company's plan to revive its nonstop service from Washington D.C. to Accra.

As part of United Airlines' plan to expand its global route network, the company has announced new nonstop services to parts of Africa including Ghana, India and Hawaii. When operational, United Airlines will become the only U.S. carrier serving Accra nonstop from Washington, D.C. with three weekly flights beginning in late Spring 2021.



Recounting the past, the Ambassador raised concerns about the standard of aircraft that will be used for the route, the cost of tickets and the quality of services that will be offered to Ghanaians. "Whereas we are grateful for your decision to expand services to Ghana, we are also concerned about the type of services that will be rendered to our citizens. We are counting on United to offer premium customer services and fair prices at all times. We expect a relationship where our citizens are provided with exceptional services and Ghanaian workers employed by United Airlines are treated fairly" the Ambassador expressed.

Reacting to the Ambassador's concerns, Mr. Munoz assured him of his company's readiness to treat Ghanaians fairly and with respect when it comes to prices and the quality of services. Emphasizing the company's commitment to safety, the Executive Chairman said "We recognize the challenges associated with international flights so we will do everything to ensure we provide quality, convenient and safe services to the good people of Ghana."



United Airlines pledged to work closely with the Embassy of Ghana and other relevant agencies in Ghana to ensure smooth operations.

Source: Kofi Tonto, Contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.