Executives of Private Universities Students' Association of Ghana sworn in

Source: Evans Amewugah,contributor

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, Isaac Ntim Asamoah took over as the 15th President of the Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana (PUSAG), at the Zenith University College, Accra.

Present at the ceremony were the Life Patron of PUSAG, Mr. Paul Suchmann; Mr. Isaac Romeo Zinzal (CEO- 1st Flight Africa); Mr. Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel (President- National Union of Ghana Students); and other cherished members of the association.



In his acceptance speech, H.E. Isaac Ntim Asamoah implored members of the association to support and believe in the new PUSAG he seeks to build. He also pledged to lead the course in earnest, and with every stakeholder to achieve the new PUSAG dream.



Having served as SRC President of the Presbyterian University, Ghana, Mr. Isaac Ntim Asamoah takes over with vast experience and promises to serve all private university students in Ghana diligently.



At the Presbyterian University, Asante Akyem campus, he contested two other people in 2022, in a second bid to become SRC President, and won with over 70%, the highest win so far in the history of the SRC- SRC-Presbyterian University.

He went ahead to contest in the unified elections of the university and won again, convincingly, to become the SRC President for the five (5) campuses of the university.



As SRC President, his records are remarkable, and mentioned by students and faculty members as one of the best leaders the school has produced.



Within the very short period he led, he managed to put smiles on the faces of students; responding to most of the challenges students faced on campus.



Other executives of the Association are Ivy Sackey Adjetey (General Secretary), Ernest Baah (Media relations officer), Paul Yaw Kumah (Chief Operations officer), Yvonne Anwumanyi-Grante (W omen's commissioner), Prince Amo Blankson (Financial Controller) and Thomas Moore Kodjo Agbobli (Director of International relations).